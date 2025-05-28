SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation into a fatal double stabbing that occurred overnight in a Sunrise neighborhood is underway, officials say.

According to Sunrise police, officers responded to The Retreat at Sawgrass Village located in the 3000 block of Northwest 130th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, where two people were reportedly stabbed.

Officials said they received an emergency call advising that a man was stabbed in the neck.

It appears the stabbing incident took place on the first floor of the community’s parking garage.

Officials later confirmed that one person died at the scene. The extent of the second person’s injuries and their current condition is unknown.

At the scene, 7News cameras captured police officers stationed in the garage with a black tarp covering the deceased.

Residents said they were shocked to see such massive police activity in a relatively quiet neighborhood.

“What would drive someone to do something like that here? Especially in such a place where there’s not really many violent crimes but it’s extremely sad to hear,” said a man.

A black Mercedes—believed to be linked to the stabbing—was towed away from the scene.

“Somebody said maybe it was something violent but I really hadn’t heard much else. I came up and spoke to my girlfriend and then she had told me something maybe on the news said that there was a stabbing,” said a man.

Officials said one person has been taken into custody.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the violent incident as the authorities are still investigating and haven’t released any new information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.