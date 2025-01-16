COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in Coconut Creek, closing a section of Wiles Road.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Wiles Road, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Both directions of Wiles Road are shut down between Northwest 39th Avenue and the Deerfield Beach city line.

Authorities have not disclosed how many individuals were involved or released additional details about the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged drivers to avoid the area.

