HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after shots were fired overnight at a luxury high-rise condo on Hallandale Beach.

“33 just occurred at La Mer apartments, 1830 South Ocean Drive. Six to seven shots fired. He sees two people on the floor,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

The calls for help came in just after midnight at one of the buildings of The Beach Club off State Road A1A and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

“The shots were heard in unit number 4508. I’m advising that both people are down on the balcony. Should be one Hispanic female on her back. One male on his face on the balcony,” was heard Broadcastify police scanner.

Hallandale police arrived and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on a balcony on the 45th floor.

Police said both victims died at the scene.

Flashlights were spotted from one of the balconies as investigators surrounded the building.

Residents were kept out as investigators canvased the area and gathered evidence.

“Tried to get home. I can’t get in. Looks like something crazy went down over here. I’m not even sure what it is exactly,” said Eric. “It’s pretty insane. I’ve never seen something like this. I’ve lived here since I was a little kid. It’s wild.”

Officials said this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

