Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, the investigation began in Lauderhill outside of Vegas Caberet off University Drive, where a woman was shot, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man drove her to Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

Officers and deputies were trying to talk to the driver who took the woman to the hospital, but he took off.

During the chase, there was another car attempting to pick up the subject.

According to police, the driver hit an officer with his car, and that’s when the deputy fired his weapon.

It’s unclear whether the deputy hit the car or a person.

Two people fled from the scene.

The woman who was originally shot was eventually transported to Broward Medical Center.

