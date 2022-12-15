POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a deputy vehicle occurred in Pompano Beach.

Around 6:30 a.m., 7SkyForce flew over the scene on the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Thursday.

The crash involved one Broward Sherrif’s Office car with front-end damage and a gray Jeep with rear-end damage.

No word yet on what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

