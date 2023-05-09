FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD), officers responded to a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on West Sunrise Boulevard and the I-95 northbound entry ramp.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult victims, a male and a female, inside a vehicle. Tactical medical care was provided on the scene by the officers until the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) arrived. The victims were then transported to Broward Health Medical Center by FLFR.

One of the victims has died and the other remains in critical condition.

Video footage from the scene showed investigators combing the area as they searched for evidence. Bullet casings were found on the concrete, suggesting that shots had been fired.

Authorities surrounded a white Mercedez SUV on the highway, which appeared to have been riddled with bullet holes.

Currently, westbound traffic on West Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 16th Avenue and the northbound I-95 entry ramp is closed. Eastbound traffic on West Sunrise Boulevard and the southbound I-95 entry ramp remain open, and traffic exiting I-95 onto Sunrise Boulevard is also unaffected.

Sunrise Boulevard has reopened.

Police are investigating this shooting.

