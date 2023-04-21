FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, causing heavy delays.

The collision occurred on Friday morning near Broward Boulevard and currently, three left lanes are blocked.

Congestion goes all the way back toward Oakland Park Boulevard.

Since the crash involved a death, authorities are expected to keep the area blocked for hours.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes or give themselves extra time on their morning commute.

