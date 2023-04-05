FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a South Florida canal.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene behind an apartment complex at the 6000 block of Bay Club Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the body of woman was found floating in a canal behind the complex.

Investigators are not sure how long the body has been in the water or how it got there.

