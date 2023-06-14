FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash on Interstate 95 led to a police investigation on the highway and now detectives are investigating the motive behind the actions of a man after he darted into oncoming traffic, which led to his death.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the northbound entrance ramp onto I-95, just north of State Road 842 in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man suddenly darted in front of a car after they were walking along the shoulder of the entrance ramp. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was unable to slow down before she struck him.

The impact caused the man to hit the car’s right bumper, hood and windshield before being thrown into the air and landing on the merge lane of the entrance ramp.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities said. Police have not released his identity as the next of kin has not been notified yet.

The woman inside the vehicle was not injured.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the man’s actions.

As a result of the incident, law enforcement officers temporarily shut down the entrance ramp to I-95 from Broward Boulevard but has since been reopened.

