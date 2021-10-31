LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in bed in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot near Northwest 19th Avenue and 59th Street, shortly after 3 a.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper thigh area and arm.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators said unknown individuals repapproached the victim’s home and began firing into the bedroom window.

The subject or subjects fled the scene and remain at large.

Police said the victim has become uncooperative with police and no longer wishes to pursue an investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

