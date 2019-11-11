Police investigate after car crashes into tree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car collided with a tree along a road in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene along Sunrise Boulevard, just after 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a wrecked car against a tree.

Several roads in the area were shut down while police investigated.

The roads have since been reopened.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.