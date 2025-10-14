MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are investigating two separate smoke shops burglaries that occurred overnight, with suspects targeting merchandise and causing property damage.

One of the thefts happened at the Be Sky World Smoke Shop located in the 7400 block of Royal Palm Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a window of the business completely shattered, presumably being the entry point the crooks used in their smash-and-grab.

The owner of the smoke shop was reluctant to speak with 7News so it’s unclear how much of their goods were stolen.

According to a store employee, there were reports of another break-in at vape shop, Vapro Shark, located within a three mile radius.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.