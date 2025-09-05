DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the the publics assistance in finding the person behind a pair of vandalism cases in Deerfield Beach.

Graffiti was found sprayed on the walls of the Community Redevelopment Agency’s office building in August.

There was similar graffiti found sprayed on the Sullivan Park drawbridge located nearby.

Detectives believe that the two cases may be connected.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

