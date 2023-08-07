PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities released the identities of the victims who died days after a small plane crashed at North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines Police identified the pilot as 31-year-old Felipe Becerra Cardenas of Pembroke Pines, and the passenger as 23-year-old Shelby Thomas from Port Wentworth, Georgia.

According to detectives, the plane was carrying three people when it took off Friday around noon in what’s called a discovery flight.

A discovery flight is when a flight instructor takes a paying customer up in the air who is interested in learning how to fly.

At some point shortly after takeoff, investigators said, the aircraft fell from the sky.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was transported to Fort Pierce as part of their investigation. It’s a process that will take at least a year.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.