LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a victim who was shot in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, 36-year-old Marcus Weaver lost his life in the shooting that happened on Feb. 19, just before 10 p.m.

First responders found Weaver unconscious with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at his apartment complex at 1761 NW 46th Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing two people in dark clothing fleeing the scene, but police have not named any suspects.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest. You can reach them at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and still be eligible for the reward.

