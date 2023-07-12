LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred following a car crash in Lauderhill.

The victim has been identified as Nordeley Petit-Frere, according to local law enforcement officials. As the investigation continues, the gunman responsible for the incident remains at large.

Download Previous Next

The tragic incident unfolded on a busy street in Lauderhill last Friday evening along the 2200 block of Northwest 52nd Avenue. Police responded to reports of a car crash in the area and discovered the lifeless body of Nordeley Petit-Frere, who had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The authorities have not released any further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a possible motive.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.