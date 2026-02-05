FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made a break in the case of a deadly attack on a wild duck.

According to Fort Lauderdale detectives, they’ve identified the child behind a duck killing in the backyard of a home.

The incident was caught on camera last month near Southwest Eighth Avenue and Third Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The child was seen cornering the duck before stomping it to death.

Police say both the child and their parent have been identified and they are providing intervention along with their partners at the Department of Children and Families.

The child was not arrested, according to officials.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

