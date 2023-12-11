MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a woman found in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, officers made contact with the woman near Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway after they responded to a call in reference to her on Sunday.

Investigators said the woman was “disoriented,” and she told officers her name is Maria.

However, police have not been able to confirm her identity or locate any family members.

On Monday morning, Miramar Police said she was identified and “is doing well.”

Officials urge anyone with information that may assist detectives in identifying this woman to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

