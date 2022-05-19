HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a pedestrian who, they said, was killed in Hollywood by a driver who fled the scene.

According to Seminole Police, 61-year-old Winsor Louis-Jean was walking in the area of U.S. 441 and Stirling Road, near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, when he was fatally struck, Wednesday morning.

Louis-Jean, a Miami Gardens resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not provided details about a vehicle, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Seminole Police at 954-967-5100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.