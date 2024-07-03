CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after police found the body of a 28-year-old man in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Kinolee Gardner.

Officers on Tuesday morning arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 110th Avenue and Wiles Road. The body was found in front of a vacant pool supply business.

As the investigation continues, police have not disclosed how Gardner was killed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.