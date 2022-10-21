FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who approached the same 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale twice this week.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers on Friday afternoon were out speaking with neighbors and handing out flyers for a few hours in the area where the incident happened, near 1500 NE 17th Way.

“I have two teenagers, so I’ve told them as well,” said area resident Melissa Levine.

Police are aiming to spread the word about a man who, they said, tried to lure away a Sunrise Middle School student.

“My husband heard about it when he was at work the other day, so he’s like, ‘Set the alarm, lock the doors,’ because we didn’t know what was going on, so yeah, it’s scary,” Levine said.

Officers on Friday walked the street near where the encounters happened.

Surveillance video showed the moment the girl ran to safety after, police said, the man tried getting her to go into his van, Thursday.

Police also said the stranger chased after her on Wednesday as well.

“He’s a sick individual. People like that don’t need to be around kids, number one,” said area resident Steve Goldfarb.

When it happened on Thursday, investigators said, a witness saw the man trying to pick up the girl and told her to run.

“The same male approaches her, but this time he’s on foot. He begins to engage in a conversation with her,” said Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson. “He was wearing all black, a black sweater and black pants. He may be wearing glasses, he has short brown hair, and he’s between the ages of 25 and 40 years old.”

The girl told police the man was driving a black cargo style van with possible damage to a rear light and sliding doors without windows.

Now, neighbors and police are keeping their eyes peeled.

“I live right here, so I can’t do nothing but keep my eyes out,” said Goldfarb.

“I think it’s really scary that it’s so close to home,” said Levine.

If you have any information on these encounters or the stranger’s whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

