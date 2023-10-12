HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who, they said, went missing from Hallandale Beach over a week ago and may be in the company of a young man.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, Sofiia Rustamova was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 in an unspecified location in the city.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds,.

Investigators said she is possibly traveling with 23-year-old Shaquan Mortimer Shaw.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Detectives said Shaw has violent tendencies and warned anyone who sees him to refrain from approaching him.

Police said Rustamova and Shaw may be using local buses, trains and Tri-Rail to travel and may be in the Miami-Dade/Liberty City area.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Hallandale Beach Police Detective by calling 954-594-1204 or sending an email to cramsaroop@cohb.org.

