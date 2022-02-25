CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy received a generous gift from police, weeks after he was involved in a frightening crash in Coral Springs.

Officers from Coral Springs and Margate police departments surprised the young victim last week with a brand-new bicycle.

Back on Feb. 2, police said, the boy was riding his bike to school when he was pinned under a car near Sample Road and Northwest 62nd Avenue.

Police freed the victim, and fortunately, he wasn’t badly hurt.

The boy also received a new helmet and a bag with police memorabilia.

