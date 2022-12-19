HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to reports of a boat up in flames in Hollywood.

7 SkyForce flew over the area of North Seventh Avenue and Polk Street, Monday morning.

Video footage showed the charred remains of two tethered boats submerged in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Hollywood Police Department, are on the scene as they investigate the area.

Police said a dive team will be on-scene shortly.

No injuries have been reported.

