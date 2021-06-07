FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man fatally shot his ex-wife and her friend before he went to a Lauderdale Lakes home and injured another ex, police said.

According to investigators, 53-year-old Jeffrey Henley came to a home along the 900 block of Northwest 11th Place in Fort Lauderdale, at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Gail Crawford said her daughter, India Crawford, and a friend had pulled into her home, only to have the suspect open fire on their car.

“‘Pow, pow, pow’ in the back, ‘pow, pow, pow’ in the front, and I said, ‘Jeff, you done killed my daughter!'” she said.

Police said Henley is India’s ex-husband, and they have a 6-year-old daughter.

Gail said the child ran outside when the shooting started.

“Then she said, ‘You done killed my mom! You done killed my mom!'” she said. “He said, ‘It’s all right, baby. You’re going to be all right.’ I said, ‘How could she be all right if you killed her momma?'”

Investigators said India and her friend succumbed to their injuries.

But police said the violent rampage was not over. They said Henley drove to Lauderdale Lakes and stopped at a home along the 3900 block of Northwest 36th Avenue.

The woman who lives there, who identified herself as Sandy, said the teenage daughter she had with Henley came into her room.

“She said her daddy is in front of the door. He told me to come outside. He wanted to speak to me,” she said.

When she refused, Sandy said, Henley fired through the door, hitting her in the upper chest.

Although the children in the house were also standing by the door, they were not hurt.

Henley turned himself in to the Broward County Jail later Saturday morning.

The arrest affidavit states he told officers that after the shooting Fort Lauderdale, he decided he was sick of his second ex, and that’s why he headed to her home.

Now the children he had with these women are left to struggle with the question: why?

“My daughter is not really talking right now because she’s kind of shocked, what happened, what her daddy did, ’cause she couldn’t believe it,” said Sandy.

“My granddaughter said, ‘Why did he kill my momma?’ I said, ‘Baby, I don’t know,'” said Gail. “We got back out here, he was gone.”

Henley appeared in bond court on Sunday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond.

