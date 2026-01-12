MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute inside a Miramar business involving an employee who had been fired escalated into gunfire, police said.

Miramar Police responded to what was reported as a disturbance at the business, located near Southwest 23rd Street and 60th Way, at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said an employee who had recently been terminated returned to the business with a gun.

After a dispute with another employee, police said, the gunman fired twice into the air and ran away.

There were no injuries.

Police said they established a perimeter, but no one has been taken into custody as of Monday night, as the investigation continues.

