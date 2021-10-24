FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside a room at a motel in Fort Lauderdale was arson, sending the man responsible to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Bali Hai Motel along North Federal Highway, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

The room where the flames ignited was destroyed.

First responders found the suspect lying in the doorway of the burning room.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to that room.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

A police officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the man in the motel room has a charge pending for arson of an occupied dwelling. As of Sunday afternoon, he has not been identified.

The fire forced the motel to close off several rooms.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.