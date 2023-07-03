MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police announced in a tweet on Monday morning that an unidentified person was found in the area of Miramar.

According to authorities, the person was found in the area of Oleander Drive and Miramar Boulevard wearing only a diaper.

The person is also non-communicative, so police also need help in identifying the person they found.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department immediately at 954-764-4357.

