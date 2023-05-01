MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old child was found wandering alone in the Riviera Isles community early Monday morning and, according to local authorities, her parents were found.

Authorities found her around 3 a.m. and she is currently in good health and speaks Spanish.

Miramar Police requested the public’s assistance in identifying the child, who was found wandering without adult supervision, but police said around 8 a.m. that the parents were located.

