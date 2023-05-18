MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida women who had been missing for a month has been found.

Thirty-year-old Courtney Babb, who had been missing since April 16, was located, Thursday afternoon.

Babb’s family on Tuesday pleaded for the public’s help at the Miramar Police Station.

According to Miramar Police, she was found on a bus bench at a bus stop in the City of Miami.

Someone spotted Babb and called police.

After being found by police, Babb was Baker Acted.

Her family knows she’s in the hospital receiving treatment.

