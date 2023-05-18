MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who had been missing for a month has been found, police said.

Thirty-year-old Courtney Babb, who had been missing since April 16, was located, Thursday afternoon, according to Miramar Police.

Babb’s family on Tuesday pleaded for the public’s help at the Miramar Police Station.

According to detectives, she was found on a bench at a bus stop in the City of Miami.

Someone spotted Babb and called police.

After being found by police, Babb was Baker Acted.

Her family knows she’s in the hospital receiving treatment.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.