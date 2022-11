PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon.

She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements to her family.

