Police find 3 women who interacted with Hollywood homicide victim

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified and located three women who may have information crucial to solving a fatal shooting investigation at a Hollywood apartment complex.

The incident occurred in a parking lot on the 5500 block of Plunkett Street, around 1 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, surveillance footage captured the three women interacting with the victim and exiting the building behind him before he was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Friday afternoon, family members identified the victim as 25-year-old Dino Julien.

Loved ones said they are devastated.

“Why was it him today? Now you’ve left us in pain, all of us, because we love him, we love him so much. It’s killing us,” said his aunt, Valentine Jean, as she broke down in tears.

Jean said she does not recognize the three women.

“We don’t know them. He don’t even know them, too,” she said.

Jean described Julien as a family man who was employed as a security guard. Family members do not believe he was hanging out with the wrong crowd.

Relatives said Julien had aspirations and dreams to build a business and support his loved ones, a dream that he will never see come true.

“He has his business plan, but he’s not even here to finish it,” said Jean. “He went back to school to finish his business [degree], so it’s hard,” said Jean.

Friday night, police confirmed they had identified and located the women, but did not disclose their names.

Now Julien’s loved ones are hoping police are able to apprehend the person or people responsible for his untimely death.

“God, just give us the strength. We just want justice for him,” said Jean.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

