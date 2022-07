TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located 17-year-old Dimitri Roberts.

A missing person alert was issued for him on Wednesday after he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane in Tamarac.

According to detectives, Roberts was safely found and has been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.