LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy named Elijah Ward has been found after being reported missing by authorities in Broward County.

According to the missing child alert, Ward was last seen on Thursday, in the area of the 4100 block of Northeast 21st Terrace in Lighthouse Point.

