HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A perimeter has been established after shots were fired at a South Florida neighborhood, injuring a man.

Hallandale Beach Police arrived to the scene in the area of 304 NW 5th Terrace, Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the man was shot on his side and transported to Aventura Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Police are searching the neighborhood for the suspected shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.