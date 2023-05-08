DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sherriff’s Office ended the search of locating a missing 87-year-old man after he was located, Monday afternoon.

Officials said George Doughty was last seen on Saturday around 10 a.m. on the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue in Dania Beach.

The 5-foot-9 elderly man weighs about 40 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen driving a silver 2008 Chrysler Sebring bearing Florida tag BRT7G.

Doughty suffers from dementia, his family said.

