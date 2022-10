PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Shane New was located in good health, Wednesday.

He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

