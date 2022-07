DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach.

According to police, Tavaria Stanley was locate safely in Palm Beach County.

Stanley was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace, Thursday.

