PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for an 80-year-old woman.

Nilia Casas was found by police, Tuesday afternoon.

She was seen leaving her home located in the Century Village community, Monday night.

