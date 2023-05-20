MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly couple hours after they were reported missing in Miramar.

Miramar Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding Gemma and Winston Seales, last seen and heard from on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday morning for Gemma and Winston Seales after their daughter reported them missing from their home, early Saturday morning.

Detectives said they were last seen and heard from on Wednesday. They were initially believed to be the Fort Myers and Cape Coral area.

Saturday afternoon, Miramar Police confirmed the couple was located safely in Belle Glades.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.