PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver was shot and killed in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene near Memorial Manor off Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard, at around 10:45 p.m., Monday.

Officials said they received several 911 calls about a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw a dark-colored BMW had crashed into some palm trees and the driver was deceased.

A witness said shots were fired into the BMW and shortly after, the driver crashed.

“The suspect responsible for shooting the victim indeed fired multiple rounds,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner.

The injured driver crashed a few blocks away.

“I noticed the commotion when the car turned left, and screeching and swerving down the road,” said witness Fernando Pardo.

Pardo and a doctor in the area rushed to help the victim, but it was too late.

“The car was shot up; the back window, the back left window had a shot going in,” Pardo said. “What I saw was a bullet hole in his arm and, I think, one in his torso.”

Police believe the two involved knew each other, that it doesn’t appear to be a random act or road rage.

“The suspect and the victim seemingly know one another, or are familiar with the same sets of acquaintances,” said Feiner.

Douglas Road remained closed for hours, before the car was towed away early Tuesday morning.

Pardo said this act of violence hits too close to home.

“It got me a little scared at first, because my son lives with me here,” he said.

It remains unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the shooting.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

