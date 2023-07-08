LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman after, they said, a driver who was involved in a crash in Lauderhill was found shot dead.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, as a red Honda sedan is seen veering off the road and into a parked car, late Friday night.

Lauderhill Police units responded to calls about the crash and shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 52nd Avenue, just after 11:35 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find the Honda and the driver in a parking lot.

Investigators said the motorist was dead inside the car from a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors told 7News they didn’t hear gunshots, only the crash.

“Yeah, I just see a lot of police cars out here, so I don’t know exactly what has happened,” said an area resident.

Officers blocked off the area for hours while crime scene investigators took pictures and looked for leads, as they tried to find out who fired the fatal shot.

Detectives said there are no known suspects at the time and have not released the driver’s name, as they attempt to determine a motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information on this crash and shooting, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

