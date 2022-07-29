FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a homeless man in his 40s approached them near Southeast Ninth Street and started taunting them, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the dog became aggressive and attacked the man.

7News cameras captured paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue as they treated the man and loaded him into an ambulance.

First responders transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. Officials said his injuries were not life-threatening,

7News cameras captured the man being wheeled into the hospital.

Broward Animal Care and Adoption has been called out to the scene to handle the dog.

