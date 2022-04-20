FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute in Fort Lauderdale Beach led to shots fired in broad daylight, police said. Officers have not located any victims.

7Skyforce hovered above Fort Lauderdale Police officers in the area of North Birch Road and Granada Street, less than a block from the water, at around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said they received calls of shots fired just after 3:50 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find a delivery truck and another vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. At least one round pierced the truck’s windshield.

Police said a nearby building was also struck by gunfire.

Detectives said this was an isolated incident that began as a dispute between two parties.

Police believe this may have been a drive-by incident and have alerted area hospitals to be on alert for any shooting victims transporting themselves. However, they have no evidence of anyone being shot.

Detectives said the other vehicle involved in the incident is either an Audi, Mercedes-Benz or Infiniti, powder gray in color, which fled the area along Birch Road.

Police are also examining surveillance video, as they continue to investigate.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

