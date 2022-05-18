DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen car out of Miami-Dade has come to a stop in Broward County and the occupants are in custody after a tire blew out.

A 2021 Black Dodge Charger took off from police Wednesday evening in Miami-Dade, fleeing on the Florida Turnpike at a high rate of speed.

The driver got off on a perimeter road and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver and a passenger stepped out of the vehicle in an area east of Cooper City, near State Road 7 and Griffin Road, after their tire became shredded.

The two stood there by the car and waited for police.

They calmly surrendered to responding officers from the Davie Police Department.

