LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police detained a suspect accused of shooting and wounding a person in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to calls of a shooting that happened at 4051 NW 19th St., Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, once at the scene, they found an adult male at a U-Save store, located at 4039 NW 19th St., with a gunshot wound to their back.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

