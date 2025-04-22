PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a vehicle burglary suspect who stabbed a man in the stomach in a residential neighborhood in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 119th Avenue and Northwest 14th Court at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspect was confronted by the vehicle’s owner and responded by assaulting them before fleeing.

Officers and K-9 units actively searching for the suspect and found him a few blocks away from the crime scene after matching the suspect’s description through doorbell camera video.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to a hospital after being stabbed by a plastic knife and is expected to recover.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area while the search is underway and to call 911 with any emergency information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.