PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been detained after, police said, they made threats towards a South Florida school on social media.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the social media post regarding Charles W. Flanagan High School, located at 12800 Taft St., Wednesday morning.

Officials were able to identify the student who made the posts.

This morning we were made aware of a possible social media threat regarding Flanagan High School. The student was immediately identified & detained. At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure. 1/ pic.twitter.com/yc2NXk68MT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 29, 2023

The school had no physical threat and remained safe and secure.

Police are investigating this case and are urging parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of posting threats online.

