TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police presence was seen following an accident in Tamarac that left the front of a deputy’s cruiser smashed.

The incident took place late Friday night at around the 4400 block of Commercial Boulevard.

Another involved vehicle was on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the accident are under investigation.

The condition of the officer, as well as that of any other drivers involved, is currently unknown.

